Ghost Pepper-Caviar Crepe Cake Haunts Michelin-Starred Brewpub

The Michelin guide is a big deal in Europe and Asia, but in America it's not quite as well-known. But if you happen to be mentioned among its pages, you can bet it's something worth bragging about.

Chicago's Michelin-starred brewpub, Band of Bohemia, stacks its menu with savory, layered goodness!


They're wowing customers with a 15 layer béarnaise-mortared crepe cake finished with ghost pepper caviar.

The chef says he got the inspiration from Chicago's cold winters.


Make sure you stop into the Ravenswood establishment to try this unique cake!
