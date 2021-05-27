localish

Family-run Goode Co. Barbecue a Houston institution!

Goode Co. BBQ a Houston legend

HOUSTON, Texas -- From barbecue to Tex-Mex and burgers, there's no one who understands Texas cuisine quite like Goode Company! The iconic family-run brand first started with Goode Co. BBQ in 1977.

Legendary pitmaster Jim Goode bought a small barn-style eatery on Kirby Drive, often sleeping at the restaurant and waking up every hour to check on the brisket.

Goode Company BBQ is known for drawing influences from every part of Texas, from Czech-style sausage to hot jalapeno sausage and jambalaya Texana. Its famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie ships all over the world and was voted best mail-order pie in America by Bloomberg.

But barbecue isn't the only thing Goode Company is known for. Forty-five years after Goode Co. BBQ first opened, the brand has expanded into a legendary restaurant group that includes Goode Co. Taqueria, Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Bird and the Texas-inspired Armadillo Palace.

For more information, check out goodecompany.com.
