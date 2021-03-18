Indulge your sweet tooth with these Egg-stravagant Easter masterpieces in New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey -- At Sook Pastry, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, holidays are always the perfect excuse to showcase their extravagant edible creations.
With the arrival of spring and the Easter holiday, Sook Pastry is taking the traditional chocolate eggs and bunnies to another level.
"This is art on its own. Besides the mold that creates the eggs, our chocolatiers add the decorations according to their imagination," said Izzy Yanay, owner of Sook Pastry.
Their intricate designer eggs, which are handcrafted in-store, come in a variety of sizes up to 7.5 inches.
But what really makes these hollowed chocolate creations standout is the colorful and hypnotizing designs they come in.
From galactic sky designs to egg-shaped space ships and chickens, Sook Pastry is changing the way people eat and admire their traditional Easter chocolate eggs.
In addition to their holiday creations, the Sook Pastry chocolate factory produces high-end chocolate ganache's, macarons, and a variety of chocolate treats.
"This business was not created to make money. This business was created for us to enjoy the enjoyment of our customers," said Yanay.
To accommodate customers, many who visit from across the tri-state area and around the world, the pastry shop is opened daily, seven days a week.
