Kin Dee Houston: Thai food so beautiful it belongs in a museum

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lukkaew Srasrisuwan and Miranda Loetkhamfu left Thailand and moved to America to follow their dreams. Now they have their dream job - sharing authentic Thai cuisine that's delicious and Instagram-worthy.

The friends met in Houston, Texas in 2014 and decided to open a restaurant that would serve their favorite dishes from childhood. But after a year of planning, the friends were forced to get creative and open the restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

While you'll see more masks inside Kin Dee and to-go orders, the menu has not changed. They combine Texas and Thai flavors, using recipes from Thailand and herbs from Houston.

Some of their most popular dishes include the Money Bag, deep-fried minced chicken wrapped in an edible golden paper, and Thai flower dumplings, which are hand-carved to look like blossoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkthai foodrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill undergrad instruction shifting to entirely online
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
LATEST: 11 Duke students test positive for COVID-19
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
Republicans join DNC, speak out against Trump
NC voters applying for absentee ballots at record-shattering pace
Despite early lead, Canes fall 4-3 to Bruins in Game 4
Show More
New 'adverse market fee' could impact homeowners trying to refinance
Some NC students start fall semester with a glitch
FPD searches for person of interest in BP parking lot homicide
NC Democrats expect DNC to deliver same excitement, even if virtual
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News