12-year-old DJ Maddy Rose is a master on the turntables

HOUSTON, Texas -- She's only 12 years old, but this young DJ goes to middle school by day and spins tracks at high-profile events all over Houston by night.

"My mom had a friend who was a DJ, and that's what got me interested in it," Maddy Rose Johnston said. "My first gig was my birthday party."

Now, DJ Maddy Rose is on the event circuit in some of the toniest spots in Houston, spinning music at charity events, and parties hosted by the wives of Houston athletes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncharitychildrenmusiceventsstroke of genius
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper outlines how NC would reopen economy
LATEST: Wake Co. man dies from COVID-19, county's 1st death
Harnett deputies shut down gym operating during pandemic
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Triangle attorneys see surge in wills amid COVID-19
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
More TOP STORIES News