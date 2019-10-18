Neighbors Help South Jersey Man Keep His Home with $50K Donation

Lamar Harris is a South Jersey man with the mental abilities of a pre-teen. When he lost all of his family, he almost lost his home as well...until his neighbors rallied to help the man who's been such a good neighbor to them, they've come to call him the Mayor of Cherry Circle.

More than a thousand friends and complete strangers donated to a GoFundMe page, raising the $50k needed to pay his back taxes and creating a plan to try to keep Lamar in his home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
Police identify man killed, woman injured in shooting at Cary hotel
Man dead, another man arrested in Four Oaks shooting
Historic site director stole $170K, didn't have background check
Man shot outside of Cross Creek Mall in Road Rage incident
Show More
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
More TOP STORIES News