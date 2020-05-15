New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19

You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.


These two friends, who were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis, created a podcast called, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group.


"This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's are experiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC health leaders update testing guidelines
Man's body found in shallow grave, Harnett County inmate charged
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
Wake Co. schools to hold modified, in-person graduations
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Boats ramps are reopening, but NC Wildlife officials say play it safe
Show More
The 411: The last dance for The Last Dance
Retired officer gives out $2,500 at mobile food pantry
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Beaches in North Carolina reopen for Phase 1
More TOP STORIES News