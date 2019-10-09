Officer Abigail: 6-year-old Becomes Honorary Police Officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again. A rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure. This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer. Abigail was sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport. Now reaching out to help other kids with cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son accused of killing mother in Harnett County
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Show More
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Johnston County
Family demands school system punish students after racist chat exposed
More TOP STORIES News