localish

Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

As one of the only bean to bar chocolate factories in the entire country, Videri exemplifies itself as a leader in award-winning confections. Located in the Warehouse District of Raleigh, Videri is housed inside a former train terminal, where the factory doubles as a self-guided museum and coffee shop. If you've never been to a chocolate factory before, Videri is one stop you'll have to make.

To find out more about their chocolatey goodness, visit their website at: www.viderichocolatefactory.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown raleighmade in ncsmall businessbite sizelocalishcandychocolate
LOCALISH
Grief group uses beads to ease parents' pain of children lost to addiction
Check out the items auctioned off from Sinatra's N.J. Suite
Treasure hunter reunites family with lost heirloom
This personal trainer overcame her drug addiction with fitness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Many Triangle schools prepare to move online
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States
Arrest made after Hope Mills woman hurt in hit-and-run crash
2, dead, 5 hurt as Jeep collides with 18-wheeler in Wayne County
INTERACTIVE: Coronavirus school closings expose NC's digital divide
Deadly, five-vehicle wreck on US HWY 70
Show More
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million in settlement
U-Haul offering free storage space to college students
Durham Public Schools to close effective Monday as coronavirus spreads
More TOP STORIES News