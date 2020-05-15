Paul Shaffer's daughter fosters puppies to stay positive

LOS ANGELES -- Victoria Shaffer, daughter of former Late Show with David Letterman music director Paul Shaffer, is taking her love of dogs to new heights by fostering puppies during the pandemic.

Shaffer also hosts a web show dedicated to pups and she's working on a book with tips for dog owners.

Shaffer also took on fostering dogs in partnership with Mutt Scouts, a Southern California dog rescue non-profit.

Recently, she took on a litter of 9 puppies and their mom.

"Her name is Madonna," said Shaffer. "So we have called this litter the 'pup star' litter. They were all named after pop stars. We have Brittany Spears, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga."

The puppies arrived at an opportune time for Shaffer. Several family members, including her father, mother and aunt tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and aunt spent time in the hospital for treatment.

All nine pups have been adopted, but the mother has yet to find a forever home.

"These dogs have kept me company during this time," Shaffer said. "And now, I'm just so touched that I was able to be a part of nine puppies lives and hopefully enhance a lot of other people's lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcanimal rescueanimalslocalish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: CFVH to begin using remdesivir as soon as next week
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Wake Co. prepares to launch small business relief fund
No summer sunflowers at Dix Park, officials say
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
Triangle DV organizations see uptick in cases
Police arrest man they say stabbed wife, then K-9 officer
Show More
Man's body found in shallow grave, Harnett County inmate charged
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
NC State grad makes living with voice you've probably heard
Unemployed workers band together to get NC claims approved
Campbell University students will get private dorms next year
More TOP STORIES News