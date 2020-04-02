The Last Bookstore creates surprise grab bags for readers

The Last Bookstore is currently offering personally curated book collections for delivery or curbside pickup in an effort to responsibly practice social distancing, while also continuing to keep their business afloat.Owner Josh Spencer credits his wife, Jenna Hipp Spencer, for the idea. "She had the idea to give people surprise grab bags based on categories they like to read or titles that they've read before," Josh said.So far the response from the community has been positive. Jenna said, "It's been unbelievable the amount of response we've seen, and it's been so fun to curate smaller collections for everyone."Despite the positive response, The Last Bookstore is still trying to find creative ways to remain in business during these hard times."It's tough, but we're getting by. We're being true to our name, and trying to be the last bookstore," Josh said.People can place orders online or by telephone.The Last Bookstore453 S. Spring StDowntown Los Angeles213.488.0599