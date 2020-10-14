localish

These brothers are making it possible to see the stars in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Happe and Bill Green are bringing astronomy to places where people are not able to escape light pollution, like the streets of Philadelphia.

That means setting up high-powered telescopes on crowded street corners for everyone to use. When covid 19 emerged they had to rethink how they shared the universe.


So the brothers attached a phone to their telescope to share on a screen so passersby could observe the night sky at a social distance.

Their goal is to reconnect Philadelphia to the night sky and remind people that there is more out there, allowing people a glimpse through a telescope who may have never had the opportunity.
