be localish los angeles

Shop small, support big at this charming community bookstore

Café con Libros Press bookstore fosters community literacy, art and cultural expression. With its shelves filled with independent authors and diverse titles, the tiny nonprofit bookstore is a local favorite.

"Definitely cozy, you can walk around and explore," said Susana Acosta, a La Habra, CA, resident.

"This is more like a community space than a bookstore," said Kiese Kimbwala, a Pomona, CA resident.

Co-Founder Adelaida Bautista says the gift of reading is always a perfect holiday gift for anyone. She encourages people to come by and support Café con Libros.

"Independent bookstores serve a purpose in the community," said Bautista.

"It's important to support small businesses because they add a different flavor to the community," said Angel Gonzalez from La Verne, CA.

Gonzalez says Café con Libros provides a sense of much-needed warmth, especially during the pandemic.

Café con Libros relies on community support to thrive and survive.

Café con Libros Press
Facebook
Instagram
909.469.1350
280 W 2nd St
Pomona, CA 91766
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonakabcbookslocalishmy go tobe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic
80-year-old bakery helps customers celebrate during the pandemic
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
LATEST: Durham Co. health dept. receives Moderna vaccine
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
NC catering businesses struggling due to reduced holiday parties
Fort Bragg nurse reports mild side effects 24 hours after vaccine
Show More
'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting at Hoke deputy
Panthers general manager fired, team owner says split was inevitable
TONIGHT: Tips on how to view the Great Conjunction
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment: LIVE
Christmas weather: It's going to be rainy in NC
More TOP STORIES News