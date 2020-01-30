Stressed out? Try therapy - Smash Therapy.
This place in Spring, Texas was started by Jennifer "Jiffy" Morales.
Morales said she had a rough childhood and dealt with anger, impulsiveness and depression, but she eventually found a way to survive the pain and created a place for people to vent in a safe but physical space.
At Smash Therapy, people break glass, televisions and furniture with a sledgehammer. They can even throw paintballs to relieve stress.
"Channel that energy in an environment where consequences don't exist and take you and your closure home afterwards," Morales said.
Welcome to Smash Therapy, where you can break whatever you want!
