The story behind Sugar Skulls and how to create them to celebrate Día de los Muertos

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sugar skulls have become one of the most iconic parts of Día de Los Muertos traditions.

The sweet creations are decorated beautifully and placed on ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars, to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Jonathan Rodarte, who has been making sugar skulls since 2011, said, "We know everyone is going to go through it. Everyone is going to pass away. We're going to honor this person, set up altars, and think about them. To me, it's a joyous occasion."

A lot of thought goes into each design and it can take hours to make and decorate each one. If you would like to learn more about sugar skulls, or check out some of Rodarte's creations, visit Casa Ramirez at www.casaramirez.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicanktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports less than 1,500 cases for first time in 2 weeks
Sheriff's office to respond after using pepper spray at march
President Trump stops in Fayetteville on Election Day Eve
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
NC BOE predicts 97% of ballots will be counted by end of Election Day
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Lowe's giving employees bonuses and hiring 20,000 for holidays
Show More
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Hurricane Eta strengthens, ties 2005 record for most named storms
WINTER WEATHER: How much snow will we see this year?
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
More TOP STORIES News