localish

Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true for her students with donated toys

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!

Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago's South Side.

For seven years, Quering has collected donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.

Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year, and they were able to collect gifts for over 300 students this year.

The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.

Many donors making the students' lists come true.

"The magic is in hearing them say, 'that's what I wanted!'," said Quering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechristmas giftteachergiftschristmasall gooddonationslocalishwlsbe localishbe localish chicagotoys
LOCALISH
Record-breaking dogs unleashed
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
LATEST: NC reports 10th day of more than 2,500 hospitalizations
Body of Apex woman reported missing in Nov. found in Raleigh
Tips on how to view the Great Conjunction on Dec. 21
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Charlotte restaurant owner, son charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
No. 13 UNC to play No. 5 Texas A&M in 1st Orange Bowl
Show More
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Shopping continues the weekend before Christmas as COVID-19 cases rise
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
NCCU, church leaders provide free food and COVID-19 testing
Man dead after shooting near Durham Food Lion, police say
More TOP STORIES News