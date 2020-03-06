Ex-Olympian took Temple fencing from upstart club to national power

Nikki Franke has fenced as an All-American collegiate athlete and an Olympian. Now she's leading the Temple Owls fencing to the national stage.

Franke has been leading the Temple University Fencing Team for nearly half a century.


When she went to the college to get her Masters and saw that the men had a team but the women didn't, she sought to make a change.


That was 48 years ago. She's an All American Olympian and two-time national champion herself and has brought everything she has learned to the team. And the results have been great. The team has climbed the ranks, and currently is the fifth-ranked team in the nation.

Dr. Nikki Franke, Head Coach at Temple | Bio
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temple owlssportslocalishtemple university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
Raleigh mom frets as son is quarantined in China
Truck fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Grand Princess passenger expects COVID-19 test results soon
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
Show More
3 brain tumor survivors treated at Duke to run marathon together
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
More TOP STORIES News