Meet the man behind Eagles stars' custom cleats

HAVERTOWN -- When the Eagles step on to the field it is like a work of art, at least on their feet.

Doug Wager of Havertown designs custom cleats for Eagles players; everyone from Carson Wentz to Brandon Graham. And his work of arts ranges from family tributes to portraits to causes important to the players and the team.

It's done mostly with airbrushed paint and tape. He is currently gearing up for his biggest project of the year for the Eagles' Autism Foundation, painting 300 pair of shoes by Thanksgiving Day.
