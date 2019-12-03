This Loyola College Student Fought Breast Cancer and Won

This Loyola college student's journey to recovery will inspire you.

Anna Wassman said she was about three months away from graduation when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.


Wassman said she didn't have any family history of breast cancer, so her diagnosis came as a shock.

"Being here at Loyola and actually graduating on time was one of my biggest goals that I set for myself, and I think that's what got my through my diagnosis and the beginning parts of going through breast cancer treatment," she said.


Wassman said it isn't just about grades, homework or school.

"It's really making sure that you are actually OK and can move forward from this place holding on to those values and actually becoming the person you're supposed to be," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother heartbroken after son killed in Harnett County hit-and-run
Judge rules Chatham County Confederate statue will stay down
Dad, mom arrested for abuse of infant daughter
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
Blind Wake County musician releasing first album
Mary-Ann Baldwin takes over reins as Raleigh's 36th mayor
Show More
Bullet shot into Raleigh home while family sleeps
Laws on sexual assault, drug dealing now in effect in NC
Naked man arrested in Kohl's parking lot on Black Friday
Free adoptions offered in Vance Co. thanks to anonymous donor
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
More TOP STORIES News