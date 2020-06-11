Non-profit takes fitness online for underserved communities during COVID-19

The non-profit FIT4THECAUSE focuses on bringing health and fitness to low-income communities.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, founder Cindy Rakowitz, and the FIT4THECAUSE team were doing fitness and nutrition classes in hospitals, schools and senior living facilities from the northern parts of Ventura County all the way to the east San Fernando Valley. With group gatherings no longer being an option, they had to think of other ways to keep people fit.

"She's (Cindy) encouraging us, now what she did was when all this stopped it didn't stop her...(Cindy) said, 'How can we do this, how can we bring these lessons' and she set up a studio and she does them via Zoom," said Irene Miscione, a volunteer for the organization.

Zoom has become a great tool for schools, gyms and even family reunions, and Cindy said there's even more opportunities with going virtual.

"What's really exciting whereas people would think that outreach would've shrunk, we're reaching people from around the world now. I had someone take a class with me from Poland," said Cindy Rakowitz, founder of FIT4THECAUSE.

Classes like dance, Zumba, yoga and nutrition counseling are just a few of the services they offer and if you would like to learn more visit fit4thecause.orgfit4thecause.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record hospitalizations for 4th day in a row
A wet Thursday on tap for central NC
Family of pioneering NASCAR driver reacts to Confederate flag ban
Raleigh loosening regulations to help struggling small businesses
Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
NC State Fair cuts open livestock show amid COVID-19 concerns
Show More
This hurricane season, NC officials want you to 'Know Your Zone'
Judge grants state's temporary restraining order, putting Ace Speedway on hold
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Hundreds of donations collected for Sir Walter Apartments
Moderna on track for large COVID-19 vaccine test in July
More TOP STORIES News