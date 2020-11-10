localish

This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!

This New Jersey Tattoo Studio is believed to be haunted.

Sophia Wescott is the owner of Zone 13 Tattoo studio in Deptford, NJ.


She says that the studio used to be vacant when she and the co-owner started renovating it for use.

That's when the strange occurrences started happening.


There has been the sound of footsteps on the stairs when no one is around, strange noises, cold gusts of wind, and customers report feeling as if they're being watched along with unexplained taps on their shoulder.

Would you get a tattoo there?
