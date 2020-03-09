Tour one of the coolest work spaces in Houston

Mattress Firm is one of America's largest mattress retailers, with over 2,500 stores across the country.

They're based out of Houston and their main offices - known as their "Bedquarters" - is redefining the modern workplace!

The building, which was completed in 2015, includes open spaces, games, swings and even nap pods!

Yes - you are allowed to take a nap when you work at Mattress Firm's corporate office.

And, if that's not enough. They even have a cafeteria with a massive screen so employees can gather to work AND watch major sporting events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyall goodcareersworkplacejobsoffice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC shifts focus to testing for coronavirus cases
LIST: Local event cancelations, delays amid coronavirus fears
Man shot by Raleigh police officer now faces several charges
UNC, NC State move to online classes amid Coronavirus pandemic
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Marine finds new purpose following a traumatic brain injury
What exactly is a quarantine? Can it stop the coronavirus?
Show More
Schools close, cancel field trips as precaution against COVID-19
Golden State Warriors to play at least one home game without fans
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News