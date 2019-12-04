Magical Winter Lights: America's largest holiday lantern display

Step into an enchanted lighted wonderland and travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in LaMarque, Texas.

This 20-acre attraction features replicas of world landmarks, a colorful undersea landscape, a mystical forest and a prehistoric land with life-size dinosaurs! The displays are all created with Texas-sized Chinese lanterns - some of them up to 60 feet tall!

For more information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.

Magical Winter Lights will compete in Monday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC13. Tune in at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la marqueholiday lightsholidaychristmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary CineBistro fight suspects identified, remain at large
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Kindergartners deliver 400 pounds of food to food bank
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
UNC law professor testifies at Trump impeachment hearing
Carrboro man arrested in FBI child porn investigation
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Show More
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
'My intention is to coach again': Ron Rivera reacts to firing
NCDOT moving forward with 'Complete 540' project
New 22-story tower opens in downtown Raleigh
Botham Jean's brother honored for Amber Guyger hug
More TOP STORIES News