localish

What makes Outlaw's burgers and ice cream perfect together?

Chef Ryan Briggs opened Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery in Vineland, NJ 4 years ago.

He wanted to share his love of burgers and ice cream with everyone in his southern New Jersey community. Briggs' restaurant uses quality, locally sourced Jersey produce, meats and ice cream when preparing their unbelievable food and desserts.


Despite COVID-19 shutting down indoor dining, the restaurant has picked up business with curbside, takeout and outdoor dining. You'll want to try this ultimate burger experience and see, rather taste, for yourself why it's so popular.

Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery | Facebook | Instagram

1370 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandfyi phillywpvibite sizebe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
This 84-year-old powerlifter can deadlift 300 lbs!
LI Haunted House adjusts to keep scaring during pandemic
Nursing home residents get temporary tattoos
Goode Looks barbershop: Fresh cut and life lessons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,200
WCPSS leaders discuss how parents can ease transition to classrooms
Event planner fights for racial equity in NC wedding industry
Army now says Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty'
10,000 NC absentee ballots rejected 2 weeks before Election Day
Domestic violence cases in Sandhills rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
Popular Holly Springs Halloween house turns into St. Jude fundraiser
Show More
How to convince your boss you should work from home permanently
New York officials halt wedding that would have had 10,000 guests
Visually impaired voters can cast ballot online in 2020 election
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Incredibly tight race in NC for President, Senate, new poll finds
More TOP STORIES News