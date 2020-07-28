lollapalooza

Lolla 2020 to broadcast 4-night free virtual music event amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO, Illinois -- Lollapalooza is going virtual and the best part is, it will be free!

The music festival announced Monday they will host Lolla 2020, a 4-night free virtual concert starting Thursday night.

The event will feature 135 artists who will perform both old and new material, according to event organizers.



Some of the musicians include Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Metallica, Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding.

In between sets, Lolla 2020 will also feature conversations organizers say are important to the Lollapalooza community, with speakers such as Perry Farrell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, LL COOL J, Selema Masekala, and more.

Last month, organizers announced the event, that is typically held at Grant Park in Chicago, was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns.



Lolla 2020 will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube beginning July 30 through Aug. 2.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday. For more information, visit the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoislive musicyoutubemusiclollapaloozau.s. & worldfree concert
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give update at 4 p.m.
Another tropical system expected to form soon
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
Heat Index tops 107° in spots
President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility
Got seeds in the mail? Don't plant them, dept. of agriculture says
SC man sought in deadly Lumberton double shooting
Show More
Truck load catches fire on US 264 in Zebulon
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
NC racial equity task force holds public comment session
Video of car involved in Fayetteville mural vandalism released
Former UNCW professor's death ruled a suicide
More TOP STORIES News