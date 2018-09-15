Tropical Storm Florence: Looters raid Family Dollar and Dollar General in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Tropical Storm Florence continues to trudge through the Carolinas, some people have used the time to ransack several stores in Wilmington--dollar stores to be exact.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of individuals went into the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street and picked the place clean.

Wilmington police were dispatched, but were told to stand down by the manager of the store.

Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched in response to another looting incident at the Dollar General on Dawson Street.

Officials say five people were charged in connection with that robbery.


As for the looting at the Family Dollar on Greenfield Street, Wilmington police said that despite the wishes of the store manager, they will still be searching for the individuals who robbed the store and charging them "to fullest extent of the law."

