Business

Raleigh mother kickstarts her own Black-owned coffee business after being laid off

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In Lori Jones' kitchen, water is boiling on the stove, fresh coffee beans are being ground and coffee is being shared.

Two years ago, she had a vision of creating a coffee company. Just a few months ago, she was able to put her vision into motion after she was laid off as the head chef for a UNC sorority shortly after COVID-19 hit.

"Why not now? I have all this time, what can I do with this to make a valuable and go for the one dream I have which is to open a coffee shop," Jones said.

With that little kick in the rear, she began the Black-ology Coffee Company.


"Black-ology is the study of black coffee, so providing education on how to enjoy a good cup of coffee-- black coffee."

The business is in its infancy, only launching online last week, and is now working to make its way into brick and mortar stores. The end goal is to have a shop of her own in a black neighborhood where she can provide scholarships and grants to others wanting to open their own business.


RELATED: Black Farmers Market continues to see a growth in support

In the meantime, the single mom of two is teaching a valuable lesson to her two young sons.

"Show them that sometimes difficult situations can present huge blessings... don't let anything stop you from chasing your dreams. Whatever that looks like
"I pride myself in a good cup of coffee," Lori said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighsmall businessbusinessraleigh newscoffeecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat Index From 104-109 Tomorrow
Trump defends keeping Fort Bragg name amid calls to rename base
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into NCSHP vehicle in Wake County
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
LATEST: NC just under 100K cases with 1,820 more reported
23 arrested during protest at former DPD headquarters
Van slams into Raleigh apartment bedroom while person inside
Show More
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Road reopens after SUV collides with train in Garner
Motorcyclist killed in Durham hit-and-run crash
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
More TOP STORIES News