Raleigh mother kickstarts her own Black-owned coffee business after being laid off

Two years ago, she had a vision of creating a coffee company. Just a few months ago, she was able to put her vision into motion after she was laid off as the head chef for a UNC sorority shortly after COVID-19 hit.
"Why not now? I have all this time, what can I do with this to make a valuable and go for the one dream I have which is to open a coffee shop," Jones said.
With that little kick in the rear, she began the Black-ology Coffee Company.
"Black-ology is the study of black coffee, so providing education on how to enjoy a good cup of coffee-- black coffee."
The business is in its infancy, only launching online last week, and is now working to make its way into brick and mortar stores. The end goal is to have a shop of her own in a black neighborhood where she can provide scholarships and grants to others wanting to open their own business.
In the meantime, the single mom of two is teaching a valuable lesson to her two young sons.
"Show them that sometimes difficult situations can present huge blessings... don't let anything stop you from chasing your dreams. Whatever that looks like
"I pride myself in a good cup of coffee," Lori said.