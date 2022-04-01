Will Smith resigns from Academy following backlash over Chris Rock slap

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11688489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible punishment over slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars.Smith released the following statement Friday afternoon: