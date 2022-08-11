$15 golf winnings turn into $250,000 lottery jackpot for lucky Raleigh man

A Raleigh man used $15 he won playing golf to buy a scratch-off and won $250,000.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man used $15 he won playing golf to buy a scratch-off ticket that won $250,000.

James Bock, 79, bought a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Han-Dee Hugo's on Lead Mine Road on Wednesday, after winning $15 playing golf in a golf league.

"I figured what the heck," Bock said about his decision to spend his golf winnings on lottery tickets.

Bock is the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch off game that debuted in August.

"I'm still shaking, I can't believe it," Bock said. "Holy cow."

According to lottery officials, four $250,000 prizes remain.

Bock will take home $177,526 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

"My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on," Bock said, adding that he would be getting himself a new set of golf clubs.