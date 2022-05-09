Lee County man wins $1 million scratch-off lottery jackpot

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man turned $10 into $1 million thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.John Rosser of Broadway, North Carolina, bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Value Mart on Carthage Street in Sanford.That $10 scratch-off turned out to be a $1 million jackpot winner!Rosser chose to take the lump sum of $600,000 instead of receiving $50,000 every year for the next two decades. After taxes, Rosser pocketed $426,063.