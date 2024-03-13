$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Fayetteville this week.

The ticket was one of two across the entire country that matched five white balls -- missing out on the $735 million jackpot by one ball.

The winning numbers were: 2, 16, 31, 57, 64, with a Mega Ball of 24.

Three other tickets across North Carolina matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. Those tickets were sold in Raleigh, Asheville and Granite Falls.

With no Mega Millions jackpot winner, the prize money will climb to approximately $792 million for Friday's drawing.