Raleigh man takes home $707,501 after taxes in Powerball lottery

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man turned $2 into $1 million thanks to a quick pick Powerball ticket.Robert Farah bought the ticket at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh for Saturday's drawing.Farah's ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65, but did not match the red Powerball. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.Farah took home the largest prize in Saturday's drawing. He walked away Monday with $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.Without a complete winner, the jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday's drawing.