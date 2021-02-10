WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man turned $2 into $1 million thanks to a quick pick Powerball ticket.
Robert Farah bought the ticket at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh for Saturday's drawing.
Farah's ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65, but did not match the red Powerball. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
Mega Millions: These North Carolina stores have the most big wins
Farah took home the largest prize in Saturday's drawing. He walked away Monday with $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Without a complete winner, the jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday's drawing.
The featured video is from an previous story.
Raleigh man takes home $707,501 after taxes in Powerball lottery
POWERBALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More