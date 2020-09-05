Longtime football coach Lou Holtz to get Medal of Freedom, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.Trump made the announcement Friday at the White House as Holtz looked on.The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon.Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams, winning a National Championship with Notre Dame in 1988.He coached four years at North Carolina State University, including 1973 when he won the ACC Championship. He left NCSU after the 1975 season to be the head coach of the NFL's New York Jets.He was among the speakers at last week's Republican National Convention.