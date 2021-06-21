Common Cause calling for North Carolina to investigate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

A nonpartisan watchdog group is calling for the state to investigate U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for past campaign fundraising activity in North Carolina.
The group, Common Cause, submitted evidence to the North Carolina State Board of Elections revealing what they believe is a pattern of suspicious donations.
DeJoy was previously a CEO in North Carolina.
Common Cause says their latest report points to a pattern of suspicious donations made by DeJoy's past employees who never contributed to a campaign before.
The Washington Post previously reported DeJoy's former employees alleged that he pressured them to make political donations and later reimbursed them with bonuses.
Common Cause says Wake County's District Attorney decided not to pursue an investigation last year into DeJoy's donations.
The group is hoping their report leads to a criminal investigation.
