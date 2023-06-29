Louisiana couple gets late-night surprise visit from alligator

A Louisiana couple got quite the Cajun welcome when they awoke to an uninvited late-night guest inside their home.

LOUISIANA (WTVD) -- A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite the Cajun welcome when they awoke to an uninvited late-night guest inside their home.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their seven-year-old dog Panda who sensed something was wrong.

"Our dog panda growled --a deep throat grumble and woke my wife up and she tapped me and said, 'I think there's somebody in the house,' Don Schultz said. "And so I got up and headed down the hall to check. I saw the shape of an alligator."

A five-foot alligator had entered the Schultz home through a doggy door.

"It was quite an experience. We're getting the full Cajun experience," Don said.

Don and Jan called 911 and wildlife and fisheries came soon after to capture the uninvited reptile.

He said he and his wife are installing a locking dog door that only unlocks with a dog collar to prevent any future surprises.

