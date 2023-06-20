1 person dead in shooting at Lumberton shopping mall

RAW VIDEO: Police officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Bigg's Park Mall at 2800 N. Elm St. in response to a shooting.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting at a Lumberton shopping center left one person dead Monday.

Police officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Bigg's Park Mall at 2800 N. Elm St. in response to a shooting.

The victim was found outside the mall with gunshot wounds and was taken to UNC Health Southeastern. The victim died at the hospital.

Two people who left the scene in a white vehicle were detained after leading Lumberton officers and state troopers on a chase that ended on Interstate 95 near Saint Pauls.

At least two dozen evidence markers were visible, most surrounding a white sedan parked near the mall entrance. A bullet hole was visible in a mall door and glass was shattered near an entry to JCPenney.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

