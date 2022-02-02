lunar new year

Lunar New Year: Durham Academy celebrates the Year of the Tiger

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lunar New Year: Durham Academy celebrates Year of the Tiger

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lunar New Year celebrations are beginning across the world and in the Triangle. Students inside Bonnie Wang's Chinese Heritage and Advanced Topics class at Durham Academy are ringing in the Year of the Tiger. Empowerment is key.

"Many of my students are from Asian heritage or mixed cultural heritages," said Wang. "Some of their identities or heritages are marginalized. Not recognized at school or in other places."

But that is not the case where she teaches. She has made it her mission this year and all seven years she's taught there to make sure students see themselves at home and at school.

One of her students, Paul Wang, now sees the difference this makes because he attended middle school elsewhere. He was never taught Chinese heritage prior to attending Durham Academy.

"I thought I was OK with that because I could always do stuff with my family. I realized the importance of doing it at school as well. It's changed my perspective," he said.

Students have immersed themselves in learning the language and issues facing Asian communities. On Tuesday, students spent class time practicing calligraphy, eating cultural foods and dragon dancing.

It is a lesson that students like Alexis Gelber appreciate.

"I don't like to just know more about myself, but to see how other people live in this world because everyone lives very differently," she said.

Bonnie Wang is proudly teaching her students what embracing their culture looks like while combatting the ways of the world.

"They don't have to be white or black. They can be themselves," she said. "They can stand up when they see injustices happen. They are confident enough. They are brave enough to do something and take action."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamlunar new yearchinese foodchinarace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Celebrate Lunar New Year
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
Sherry Cola talks Lunar New Year episode of 'Good Trouble'
TOP STORIES
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
Early childhood ed advocates hope COVID vaccine will help business
Durham teacher addresses CRT as Black History Month begins
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Wake Inn in Raleigh
NC Assisted living residents ask for cards for Valentine's Day
Rep. Cawthorn sues to prevent challenge to his candidacy
Show More
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for 'Holocaust not about race' remark
Thousands flee homes near burning NC fertilizer plant
Scammers try to trick investors with fake NFTs
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News