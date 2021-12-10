Lutheran Services Carolinas provides health care services to Afghan refugees coming to the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of families continue to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Many of those families are refugees making their way to the United States.
On Saturday, several organizations will be providing healthcare services to refugees coming to the Triangle area.
Jennifer Iglesias of Lutheran services Carolinas is preparing for their big event with Interfaith Food Shuttle and Campbell University to provide a health clinic for refugees.
"This is going to allow them to set aside those fears and feel good that they are seeing a proper doctor, getting a health assessment, and knowing If they have any kind of conditions," said Iglesias.
Lutheran Services Carolinas has agreed to resettle 200 Afghans into the area.
Men, women and children are coming from dangerous situations and need housing, resources and healthcare.
Iglesias said this event can be a jumping-off point for a bright future.
"These are going to be our future doctors, teachers and providers," Iglesias said.
Farishta Ali, a refugee who arrived 20 years ago is now a doctor in Fayetteville who can attest to that.
"I was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. And I was around 2 to 3 years of age when my brother was killed, and a few years later, my dad was killed," said Ali.
At just the age of 7, Ali fled poverty and destruction in her country for a better life in America.
"You know, that's when the best way I can describe those years is just, you know, finally having the opportunity, finally, having the freedom to get some, to get basic human rights, as well as you know, good education," said Ali.
Ali said there was growth, but also fear and anxiety.
"Honestly, the biggest feeling is, the strongest feeling, I would say is the uncertainty. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know where you're going, these people," Ali said.
Ali said there was a moment in school when she decided she wanted to make her father and brother proud by becoming a doctor, and now she is helping people just like her.
"It's going to be a very special moment for me because I was in their shoes. I was there a few years ago. I know how scary it is, you know, the effect of this placement, the drastic changes, it's difficult. It's not easy. But I want to be there to welcome them, and I want to provide health care as much as I can," said Ali.
Iglesias said to see Ali work will serve as a great example of perseverance.
"It's a wonderful story because it shows that when people come here, anything is possible," said Iglesias.
This event is not open to the public, but if you would like to be a volunteer, you can contact Lutheran Services Carolinas for more information.
