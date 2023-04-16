Lyft driver stabbed in face trying to break up domestic assault, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lyft driver, trying to stop a domestic assault, ended up stabbed in the face, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Investigators said it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Sarver Court, which is located off Lake Wheeler Road near Dix Park.

The driver had been requested by a woman at the home. When the driver arrived, he saw a domestic dispute going on in the driveway, so he stepped out of his car to break it up.

Police said that's when Toussaint Parks stabbed the driver in the face. The driver's injury was not life-threatening.

Parks was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

