Autopsy released for 14-year-old killed in Orange County

Issiah Ross will remain locked up, a judge ruled Tuesday after hearing more details about the crime, including why he's a flight risk.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy report was released Sunday for 14-year-old Lyric Woods who was shot and killed in Orange County.

According to the report, Lyric Woods was shot seven times near a power-line easement in the western part of the county.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found dead on an Orange County trail on Sept. 18, 2022. The two young people had been missing for more than a day when their bodies were found by some people riding ATVs.

In October, police arrested and charged Isaiah Ross in connection with the shooting. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.

Ross is being held without bond. He is awaiting his next court date.

