abc11 together

Main Street Crawl promoting Durham businesses

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

Main Street Crawl

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Many restaurants and shops in downtown Durham are hoping to get a boost in business on Saturday, May 15 as a nationwide effort called Main Street Crawl comes to the Bull City.

Local businesses will offer those who have purchased a "crawl pass" a taste of their brand by offering complimentary items and experiences. Participating businesses will equally split 100% of the proceeds raised from the Main Street Crawl.

Click here for more information on participating businesses and how to by a "crawl pass."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Celebrating Latin American Heritage Month with Marco Zarate
Latin American Heritage Month, entrepreneur Cecilia Polanco
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News