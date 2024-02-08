Man electrocuted while changing heater fan at Coca-Cola Distribution Center in Clayton, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 34-year-old man was electrocuted while on the job at a Coca-Cola warehouse, according to Clayton Police Department.

Police received a call about a maintenance worker being found dead at the Coca-Cola Distribution Center on Shotwell Road in Clayton around 11 a.m. Thursday.

When emergency officials arrived they found Nathan Garrett Vanbeek, 34, of Selma, dead in a fire suppression riser room at the back of the warehouse.

Police said Vanbeek's body was found by an employee at the distribution center.

An investigation found that Vanbeek, who worked for Stoltz Management Company who conducts property maintenance at the facility, was removing a heater fan from a wall inside the room and appeared to have been electrocuted during the process.

OSHA has been notified about the death and is investigating.