Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old heart transplant recipient

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern NC has had to postpone 60 travel wishes due to COVID-19 but they're continuing to grant the wishes they can, even if they have to be socially distant, including today with their very first car parade for six-year-old Delaney.

Delaney's Make-A-Wish celebration looks a little different than those in the past.

"She was kind of waving and I was like they're all here for you," said Delaney's mom, Alicia Scunziano. "You know, that was amazing."

Thirty cars filled with Delaney's friends, family and Wake County Fire and Police drove by her house in Knightdale, as part of a socially distant wish-granting day.



"It's such a neat opportunity for her to know that we are all still here," said Chris Winter the CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation Eastern North Carolina."It's also you know part of the message that we want to share with our wish kids who are waiting who had their wishes postponed. We are still here we are still granting wishes"

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Backyard Playground Delaney had her wish granted to have a backyard playset.

"She literally had nothing to say she just went 'Ahh,'" said Scunziano "You know it's important for her she really deserves it. She's so strong."

Delaney received a heart transplant right after her first birthday. Her mom says she'll grow with the heart but eventually, in about eight to 13 years, she'll need another.

"I would not wish this on anybody," said Scunziano. "It's completely changed how we live our lives, we do live every day truly, to the fullest. Don't take for granted anything because we know that right now she's healthy but like I said, there's gonna come a time when we're going to go back to Duke and be back on the transplant list."
