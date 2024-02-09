4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu area in Southern California, USGS says

LOS ANGELES -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Malibu area on Friday afternoon and was felt throughout much of the greater Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 1:50 p.m. earthquake was located about 8 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks, and was measured at a depth of 7.5 miles.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was "widely felt" in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

ABC7 viewers reported feeling the temblor in Huntington Park, San Bernardino, Lancaster and Costa Mesa.

"NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake," U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m.

Friday is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.