Man accused of killing three Muslim students in 2015 to be sentenced

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A judge will sentence on Wednesday the man accused of killing three Muslim college students in Chapel Hill four years ago.

"There's a lot of lessons when you lose a brother," said Farris Barakat, brother of Deah, who was one of the three killed. "There's a lot to do to reflect on that and you do your best to live in a way that's appropriate."

Barakat spoke to ABC11 at the Light House in East Raleigh. His brother used to own and manage the home as a rental property but he's developed it into a community space.



"I think Wednesday is going to be an important day -- it's not my word versus his word," Barakat said. "It's actual evidence as to what this was all about."

Craig Hicks is expected to receive three life sentences for the shooting of Deah, his new wife, Yusor, and Yusor's sister Razan.

"I haven't really had to interact with Craig Hicks at all," Farris said. "I just know Wednesday is going to be our chance to talk about the evidence we've known about for a while but haven't been able to speak about."

Barakat said he felt it was crucial to change the narrative going forward.

Initially, authorities said the killings stemmed from a parking dispute. But documents show that though Hicks did have run-ins with others in the complex about that, "the most menacing incidents -- including some in which he displayed a gun in a threatening fashion -- were reported by people of color who had confrontations with him."

"There's a lot of worry about the pain and trauma of what's going to happen Wednesday," Farris said.
