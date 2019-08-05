Man accused of robbing Raleigh bank said he had explosive device

It happened at the SunTrust Bank on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard just before 3 p.m.
The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.
He then put a grocery bag on the desk and said it had an explosive device in it.
This is the man @raleighpolice are looking for in connection to a bank robbery off MLK on the east side of town. Police said he put a grocery bag on the counter after passing teller a note. Said bag had an “explosive device” in it. Suspect still on the run tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IAE2gUhkdq— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 5, 2019
The suspect took off after the teller gave him money.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.