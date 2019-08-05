Man accused of robbing Raleigh bank said he had explosive device

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a bank in Raleigh Monday afternoon.

It happened at the SunTrust Bank on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

He then put a grocery bag on the desk and said it had an explosive device in it.



The suspect took off after the teller gave him money.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
