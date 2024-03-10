Mebane man arrested, accused of assaulting a pregnant woman

MEBANE, N.C. -- A Mebane man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit began investigating a report of an assault on a woman that happened near the 1400 block of Mebane Oaks Road.

Detectives say the victim was 38 weeks pregnant when the assault happened.

She was taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office identified 32-year-old Caleb Steven Dunman as a suspect. Warrants were taken out on Dunman for assault and domestic violence.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office later arrested Dunman on an outstanding order for arrest. He was also served with his warrants out of Alamance County.

Dunman is being held without bond.