Man arrested following Raleigh gas station robbery

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One man is in custody following a robbery at a Raleigh BP gas station.The robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the BP located at the intersection of New Hope Road and Louisburg Road.Officers said Demarius Morris robbed the gas station before driving off in his car.ABC11 crews saw officers pull over a vehicle about half a mile away in the parking lot of Mini City Shopping Center. Investigators said Morris was inside that car.He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and illegally carrying a concealed gun.