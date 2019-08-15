Man arrested following Raleigh gas station robbery

Demarius Morris

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One man is in custody following a robbery at a Raleigh BP gas station.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the BP located at the intersection of New Hope Road and Louisburg Road.

Officers said Demarius Morris robbed the gas station before driving off in his car.

ABC11 crews saw officers pull over a vehicle about half a mile away in the parking lot of Mini City Shopping Center. Investigators said Morris was inside that car.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and illegally carrying a concealed gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
Suspect released after being charged in attack of SF woman
'Bring Bennett Back!' Clayton High students rally to save principal's job
Durham Police search for suspect after chase, crash near Duke campus
Durham Police investigate shooting on Fayetteville Street
Orange County deputies search for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia
Cumberland County eyes Raleigh-to-Fayetteville passenger rail study
Show More
Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house
Black men, going to church could make you fat, Duke study says
Holly Springs residents may soon have drones delivering dinner
Moms rally to help after fire, theft plague Raleigh youth sports center
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
More TOP STORIES News