Man arrested, accused of killing woman in Cary hit-and-run

Logan Jones

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed into and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Cary.The incident happened on the northbound side of Walnut Street at Macedonia Road around 10 p.m.Cary Police Department said Logan Jones, 21, hit what he believed was an animal. He kept driving to a nearby apartment complex, but when he saw EMS lights, he walked back to the scene to see what happened.What had happened was that he had hit a person, not an animal.Police said the victim was a white, female adult but no other details were releasedJones remained on scene as authorities investigated. He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.