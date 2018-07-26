Man arrested in armed robbery at Wake Forest dry cleaner

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Wake Forest Wednesday evening.Antonio Devonlee Diggs, of Youngsville, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.Officers responded to the robbery call at the Triangle Dry Cleaners on Rogers Road around 6:20 p.m.An employee told officers that a man with a knife forced her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.The worker was not harmed and called 911 after the suspect ran away.Diggs was arrested at the Franklin County Courthouse.