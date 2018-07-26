Man arrested in armed robbery at Wake Forest dry cleaner

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Wake Forest Wednesday evening.
Antonio Devonlee Diggs, of Youngsville, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded to the robbery call at the Triangle Dry Cleaners on Rogers Road around 6:20 p.m.
An employee told officers that a man with a knife forced her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.
The worker was not harmed and called 911 after the suspect ran away.
Diggs was arrested at the Franklin County Courthouse.